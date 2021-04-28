Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

