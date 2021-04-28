Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.05. Allstar Health Brands shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 599,647 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALST)

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

