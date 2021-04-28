Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of LNT opened at $55.52 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

