Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $137.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.17. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $140.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Allegion by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

