Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,112. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $812.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

