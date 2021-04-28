Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37 to $0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion to $1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Alkermes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.370-0.620 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. 1,677,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,819. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300 in the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

