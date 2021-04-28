Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Raised to $29.00 at Mizuho

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s previous close.

ALKS stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at $971,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300 over the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

