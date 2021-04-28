Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares rose 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 1,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 69,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.76.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

