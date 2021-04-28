Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 69,652 shares.The stock last traded at $25.71 and had previously closed at $29.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.76.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,517,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

