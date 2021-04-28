Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Truist Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Securities from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $235.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $638.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.76 and its 200 day moving average is $256.24. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

