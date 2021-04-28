Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.06. 1,892,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,310. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average is $144.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $168.51.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

