Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 510.6% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.2 days.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.51. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $106.97. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $71.67 and a 52-week high of $121.72.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

