Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of AKUS opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Akouos has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akouos will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Akouos by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after acquiring an additional 174,279 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,517 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akouos by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Akouos by 2,558.3% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 383,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.