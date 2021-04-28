Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.
Shares of AKUS opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Akouos has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Akouos by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after acquiring an additional 174,279 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,517 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akouos by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Akouos by 2,558.3% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 383,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Akouos Company Profile
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
