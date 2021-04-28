Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Neutral”

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aker BP ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DETNF stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.