Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Neutral”

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aker BP ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DETNF stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

