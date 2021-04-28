Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

