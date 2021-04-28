Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$79.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$84.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEM. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.75.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$80.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.59. The company has a market cap of C$19.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.42. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,810,425. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

