Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

