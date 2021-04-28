Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion.

TSE:AEM opened at C$80.06 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$69.14 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The firm has a market cap of C$19.51 billion and a PE ratio of 30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$75.00 per share, with a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,810,425. Insiders acquired 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658 in the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

