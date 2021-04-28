AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $368,550.00. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGBA Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,146 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 6.19% of AGBA Acquisition worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGBA remained flat at $$10.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,853. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. AGBA Acquisition has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 0.07.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

