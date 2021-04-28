Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is Maj Invest Holding A S’s 9th Largest Position

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,357,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453,855 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 5.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Aflac were worth $325,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. 78,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $54.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

