AF Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 28th (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

AF Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AFAQU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 28th. AF Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AFAQU stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. AF Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

