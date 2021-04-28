Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Truist

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

