Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,334. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

