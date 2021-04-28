AerCap (NYSE:AER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

AerCap stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,248. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AerCap has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.