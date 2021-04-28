Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 794,633 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.