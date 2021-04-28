Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.
AEG opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.