Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADYEY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of Adyen stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 213,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,503. Adyen has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.