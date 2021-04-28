Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €907.50 ($1,067.65).

