Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.30

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 41024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

