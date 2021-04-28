Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AAP. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $197.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $202.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

