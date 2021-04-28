ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Trading Up 4.6%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €10.24 ($12.05) and last traded at €10.04 ($11.81). Approximately 138,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.60 ($11.29).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.20.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

