ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $24.24. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 4,944 shares traded.

ADCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,921,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

