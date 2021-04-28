Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,540,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADTM opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Adaptive Medias has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Adaptive Medias alerts:

About Adaptive Medias

Adaptive Medias, Inc, a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Medias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Medias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.