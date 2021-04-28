Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 612,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after buying an additional 128,279 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.74.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.