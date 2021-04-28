Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen Sells 2,108 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $95,871.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,162,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. 443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $154.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.