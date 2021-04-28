Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

