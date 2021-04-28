Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of ACCD opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $6,208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $590,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

