Accolade (ACCD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACCD stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.