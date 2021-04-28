ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 29,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,877. The company has a market cap of $843.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

