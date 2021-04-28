Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

AXDX stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading: Net Margin

