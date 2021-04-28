ABB (NYSE:ABB) Issues Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,208. ABB has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

