ABB (NYSE:ABB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. 22,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,208. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Get ABB alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.