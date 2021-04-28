A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Shares of ATEN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,791. The company has a market cap of $674.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $154,138. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.