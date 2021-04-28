$990,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post $990,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $2.78 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,375%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $247.80 million, with estimates ranging from $215.88 million to $264.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.