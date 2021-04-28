$990,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post $990,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $2.78 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,375%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $247.80 million, with estimates ranging from $215.88 million to $264.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

