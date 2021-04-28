$99.68 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report sales of $99.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.44 million and the highest is $101.60 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $87.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $410.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.74 million to $412.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $445.91 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $447.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 119,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,678. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $618.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

