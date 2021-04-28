$980.24 Million in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post sales of $980.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $925.52 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

DASH traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,342. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.00.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $3,627,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

