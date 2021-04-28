$92.09 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post sales of $92.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.40 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $116.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $435.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.90 million to $480.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $571.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRRM. BTIG Research increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $377,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $6,710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 118,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 836,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

