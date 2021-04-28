902,561 Shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 902,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.72% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 888,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 811,936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4,488.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 489,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 479,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMHC opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 23,186 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $154,418.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $28,538.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,660 shares in the company, valued at $197,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

