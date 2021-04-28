8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $49,266.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001168 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001536 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.