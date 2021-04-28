88mph (MPH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.32 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $112.21 or 0.00202322 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $40.52 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00067341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.00818434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00096887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08117012 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,115 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.