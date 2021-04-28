888 (LON:888) Price Target Increased to GBX 475 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

888 (LON:888) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to GBX 475 ($6.21) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

888 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 446.33 ($5.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 381.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 310.14. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

